The Mountain Mail, June 8, 1970:
About 225 people attended the open house at the recently remodeled FibArk Boat House on F Street next to the Arkansas River.
The event, termed “successful” by Boat Race Commodore Glen Vawser, was held to let the public view the work done in eight bedrooms, lobby, dining room, kitchen, and two restrooms.
Coffee and donuts were served by a number of ladies interested in boat race activities. Wanda Samuelson, in charge of remodeling, reports each woman sold about a dozen boat race buttons and guessing tickets. Some of this year’s trophies were displayed in the lobby during the open house.
