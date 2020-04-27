The Salida Daily Mail, April 27, 1945:
Chaffee County chapter of the American Red Cross went way over its quota for the 1945 War Fund drive according to an announcement by Roye Erickson, chairman of the drive. The local drive took in $7,288.59 as compared to a quota of $6,700.
Erickson has received a commendation award for having passed the quota. The commendation came from the St. Louis office of the Red Cross.
Nearly every one of the subchairmen of the drive exceeded his quota this year, Erickson pointed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.