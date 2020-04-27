The Mountain Mail, April 27, 1970:
Belt buckles were awarded to individual event winners and to all-around winners Saturday night at the Heart of the Rockies Roping Club banquet at Poncha Lodge. There were 72 cowgals and cowhands present for the occasion.
Glen Everett was named the winner of the all-around men’s division with his wife Jeannie picking up the honor in the women’s division.
The all-around girl in the 10-16 class was Ginger Avery with Gus McAnulty claiming the honor for the boys. Patricia Rundell was named for the honor in the girls’ class ages 1 to 9 years; Clint Darland won the buckle for the boys in the division.
