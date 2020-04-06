The Salida Mail, April 6, 1920:
Big preparations are being made by the ministers of Salida to make the Inter-Church conferences for Chaffee county, which is to be held in the Methodist church Thursday from 9:30 o’clock and continuing all day and evening, a big success.
Several out-of-town speakers of the Protestant churches and Y. M. C. A. will come to conduct the conference, among whom are Dr. O. W. Aumen, Dr. Davis, W. F. Hopkins, Ezra M. Cox, Dr. Rufus Keyser, Mrs. F. J. Estabrook and E. M. Patton.
