The Salida Daily Mail, April 6, 1945:
The following men were inducted March 30 from Chaffee County:
For the Army: Harry Joseph Strah, Ben Solomon Martinez, Herman Charles Wilson, James Edward Sherin and Joseph E. Confer.
For the Navy: Richard Austin Law, Raimon E. Cook, transferred from Chadron, Neb., and Chester W. VanAlstyne, transferred from Alhambra, Calif.
