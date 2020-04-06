The Mountain Mail, April 6, 1970:
Incumbent Norman Tompkins is among the field of ten candidates seeking election Tuesday to the seat of trustee for the Town of Buena Vista.
Tompkins has been in Buena Vista for most of his 56 years and was educated in the Buena Vista school system. He and his wife are co-owners and operators of the Norjan Lumber Company.
They have three children, all grown and away from home, and two grandchildren. Tompkins served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He gives his primary reason for seeking re-election as being a desire to see completion of some of the projects started by the present council. The new jail is one of the projects.
He also feels that on the first term served, a man mostly is educated on the whys and wherefores on the council, and, before anyone can do full justice he should serve the second term.
