The Mountain Mail, April 5, 1995:
The Upper Arkansas Soil Conservation District is presenting awards to the 1994 Conservationist of the Year, Bright Land and Livestock, and sixth grade poster contest winner, Kurt Snyder, at the 52nd annual meeting Saturday.
Other winners in the poster contest were Simeon Brandon, second place and state winner, and Crystalyn Soules, third place.
Honorable mentions went to Cayenne Parks, Loretta Cole, Andy Leewaye and April Swanson.
