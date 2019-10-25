The Salida Mail, Nov. 7 , 1919:
A spark from a traction engine set fire to a stack of wheat on the Sam Post ranch near Poncha Tuesday afternoon and caused a loss of $5,000 to $6,000 in crops and farm equipment.
The entire wheat, pea, barley and hay crop of the ranch was destroyed, besides a separator and a fence enclosure.
Mr. Post and several workmen were threshing grain when the fire occurred. The blaze spread quickly and the men were unable to save any property in its path.
The whole crop was destroyed in a half hour. The engine was not in the path of the blaze and was saved.
Mr. Post is one of the most successful farmers in this part of the state and he had raised a big crop of grain and hay this year.
