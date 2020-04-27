The Mountain Mail, April 27, 1995:
The Community Organization for Recreational Development is planning a giant community garage sale Saturday, May 6.
They ask residents of northern Chaffee County to search their garages, basements and attics for things to donate The sale will begin at 7 a.m. in the All-purpose Room of Avery-Parsons Elementary School and culminate with a homemade pie auction at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.