The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1919:
Tuesday, November 25th is awaited with great expectancy by the lovers of music of Salida. Frederick Wheeler, one of the greatest Baritone singers of the United States, accompanied by Ruth Fillmore Smith, violinist, and Margaret Fraser, pianist, will appear here on that date in the High School Entertainment Course.
With an attractive, impelling personality, a wonderfully rich voice and a well chosen program from the best songs, Mr. Wheeler promises to render a program which will be long remembered in Salida.
His voice has already become familiar to the people through the medium of the Phonograph, having made a great number of records both classical and popular for the leading phonograph companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.