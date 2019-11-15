The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 16, 1944:
Trinidad Game Here to Be Last of Year for Salida Spartans.
Salida sport fans will see the Spartans play their last game of the 1944 season, on the home gridiron at 2:00 o’clock Saturday, when they take on the Miners from Trinidad.
These two teams will be fighting it out for the third and fourth place in the league. So far, the Trinidad boys have lost to the strong Springs eleven, and tied the first-place holders – Central. Salida is a half a game below Trinidad by virtue of the fact that she lost to both of the league leaders – Central and Springs.
