The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 29, 1944:
ALLIED FORCE ADVANCE PRESS HQ. Italy, Pvt. First Class Frank J. DeBuono, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike DeBuono, 735 West First St., Salida, Colo., is serving as tow truck operator with a Peninsular Base Section ordinance company operating a repair shop which services over 6,000 vehicles monthly, and manufactures surgical instruments for nearby hospitals.
Men of the outfit have rebuilt machines salvaged from a captured arsenal to supplement their regular equipment. They have used their ingenuity to manufacture everything from small parts for adding machines to 10-ton wrecking trucks and during spare hours have built an air-conditioned theatre and day room for off-duty recreation.
