The Salida Mail, Dec. 9, 1919:
Colorado is experiencing the coldest spell of the season. The government official thermometer registered 15 degrees below zero sometime during the night last night in Salida but rose again to zero at 7:30 o’clock this morning.
The storm was general throughout the state and Wyoming. The Weather bureau doesn’t promise much for Denver but the sun showed itself in Salida today, which gives hope of more nice weather soon.
