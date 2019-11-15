The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1969:
Toastmistress Club of Buena Vista installs members – The Aspen Leaf Toastmistress Club met Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dinner Bell Cafe with vice president Pat Winslow presiding at the meeting due to the absence of president Judy Pauley.
Seven members and two guests, Mrs. Mabel Giannelli and Mrs. Virginia Herrick, with two new members joining at this time. New members are Mrs. Peggy Brown and Mrs. Nancy Palo. Vice president Mary Ann Locke and Nancy Palo were participating.
