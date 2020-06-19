The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1880:
The maddest set of people we ever saw were the citizens of Maysville last Sunday. We saw all of them except one old lady and two babies that were too young to be on such a tramp.
We were not in Maysville but Maysville was in South Arkansas that day. Came down to see the circus.
They sat around on lumber piles and dry good boxes and whittled and talked about Yankee Robinson and Van Amburg and all the old showmen, and said they supposed Castelo was superior to any of them as he was a later production.
Every time the switch engine at the depot whistled the whole crowd would yell, “There comes the circus,” and after looking in vain for appearance of the train would go back to their whittling and circus talk. All things must have an end and so with the patience of the Maysville people.
