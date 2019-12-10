The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 8, 1944:
The student council at the senior high sold over $2,300 worth of war bonds and stamps in a special Pearl Harbor day campaign at the school yesterday, according to Bill Rush, Jr., president of the student body.
Both stamps and bonds were sold during the day and both were delivered to the buyers during the day.
A special showing of a sound film strip in assembly Wednesday set the stage for the sale, Rush stated, and the student body and students cooperated nicely to break all school records in sale.
The McCray school sold $112.35 of war stamps on Pearl Harbor day to set a new record for the elementary schools while the Longfellow school sold $40 worth of stamps and four war bonds during the day.
The junior high set a new day’s record by selling $12 of ten-cent stamps.
The Salida schools have been selling stamps all year, but a special effort was made on Pearl Harbor day.
