The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1969:
More than 100,000 hunters scoured Colorado’s wild country to kick off the first weekend of the big game hunting season. State officials said three men lost their lives in hunting-related accidents.
Two of the deaths—Joe Hayden, 59, of Anaheim, Calif., and Robert Myline, 60, of Colorado Springs — were attributed to heart attacks. Hayden was found in deep brush in Fremont County next to a deer he had been cleaning and Myline died while hunting south of Creede.
The other fatality was Lewis Erdle, 42, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., a hunter whose plane crashed near Center in the San Luis Valley last Friday.
