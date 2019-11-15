The Mountain Mail, Nov. 16, 1994: Old-world bakery at Laughing Ladies.
The Laughing Ladies Cafe on W. First St. has something new – an authentic old world style bakery!
The grand opening to announce the new department is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. Free samples of the breads and pastries will be available.
Owners Louise Desmarais and Dee Hill welcome the community to stop by and enjoy. There is also an extensive imported and American wine list, and micro brewery beers, as well as Coors, are served.
