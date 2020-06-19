The Salida Mail, June 18, 1920:
To accommodate the large number of men enlisting in the Navy to learn the trade of machinist, the Navy Dept., has established another school for machinists mates at the Naval Training Station, Great Lakes, Ill., in addition to the one at Hampton Roads, Va.
The course is 36 weeks and men are rated Machinist Mates 2nd class at $72 per month at the end of the course. No experience is required for men on their first enlistment.
