The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1969:
Monarch Club, Daughters of the Nile met Tuesday at the home of Wilmoth Everett with Bernice Nance, assistant hostess. Twelve members were present at the meeting conducted by president Cora Muth.
The main business of the meeting was packing the Christmas box to be sent to Shriners’ Crippled Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Some of the articles made by the ladies were children’s bibs, small sheets, gowns, crayon bags, etc. The ladies included crayons, color books, lots of toilet articles such as toothbrushes and toothpaste as well as some toys. The value of the box was set at $82.60, all donated by the Daughters of the Nile.
