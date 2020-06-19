The Salida Daily Mail, June 19, 1945:
K.E. Barnhill will open a furniture and undertaking business on First Street, in the building formerly occupied by the Tavers Company. He will be ready for business about July 1.
The stock of prewar caskets left by Mr. Travers in the building has been purchased by Mr. Barnhill. All the embalming and undertaking equipment also remained in the building.
Mr. Barnhill is having the two storerooms redecorated. He has gone to Denver to purchase a stock of furniture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.