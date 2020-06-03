The Salida Mail, June 1, 1920:
Buena Vista was in the throws of excitement last week. Mayor Hartenstein resigned and accompanied his resignation with a stinging letter of rebuke to the board, bitterly resenting charges and imputations.
It all grew out of the controversy whether the State Reformatory should be permitted to remove the head gate of its ditch further up the Cottonwood creek.
Other water users objected, and the town of Buena Vista feared that its domestic water supply might be jeopardized.
Mr. Hartenstein was retained as attorney for the Reformatory and the opposition in Buena Vista took exception to this employment.
The court heard the case last week and decided that the domestic water supply of Buena Vista was not in jeopardy in this case, but also the Reformatory was denied permission to remove the head gate because some of the later decrees might be affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.