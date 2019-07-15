The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1994: Monarch Ski Resort reported 158,148 skier visits for the 1993-94 season, a 4 percent increase over 1992-93. Monarch also reported record revenues for the season.
“The year ended up being terrific despite somewhat of a roller-coaster ride as far as snowfall is concerned,” Monarch President Ned Stock said.
