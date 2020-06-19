The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1970:
The Salvation Army Service Extension Committee in Salida, Mrs. Marjory Lotshaw, David Sommerhauser, Milton Myers, Mrs. Lucy Holman and Mrs. Rita Dunn, will launch their appeal for funds June 29 through July 3.
Funds derived from the annual appeal are used for an umbrella of services in the Salida area.
