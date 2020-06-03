The Salida Daily Mail, June 2, 1945:
Thirteen Hereford heifers and one bull from the Dan Thornton Hereford Ranch in Gunnison County were shipped this week to Eastern Maryland. The youngsters are from the ranch which last year sold two prize bulls at $50,000 each, a record price.
The cattle were brought to the Cleora stockyards in trucks and loaded into railroad cars.
