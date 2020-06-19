The Mountain Mail, June 16, 1995:
A summer Senior Adult Ministry, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, opens 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, with a catered buffet at the church at 7 Poncha Blvd.
In this friendly, informal setting, the Rev. Jim Baese of First Lutheran Church of Salida will entertain with his program of impromptu story telling.
The luncheon will be catered by Mama D’s and is $4.
All programs are open to the public. Director Kathy Tortorelli invites everyone to mark the calendar for June 20 and plan to join the church in the fellowship for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.