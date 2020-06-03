The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1970:
For at least the past couple of years, the Bear Creek Slaloms have been held the weekend prior to the big down river White Water Race here in Salida. This year, it appears the event will not be held at all.
The local event was moved out of the normal spot to accommodate the Rio Grande River Raft Races between Creede and South Fork, normally held the week following the big boat race weekend in Salida. Earlier information indicated the Bear Creek event would be held this coming weekend.
Word has now been received that this is in conflict with the slalom competition at Carbondale. This was brought about the local event, according to the latest word available to the Mountain Mail.
