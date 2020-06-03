The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1995:
Race car drivers from the Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb drive into town at 3 p.m. today and display their cars along F Street from Second Street to Sackett Avenue.
The Salida Merchants Association is serving a barbecue at Riverside Park starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available at the park. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.