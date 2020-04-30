The Salida Mail, April 30, 1920: Mrs. Otis White has purchased the Raggsdale ranch at Cañon City, one of the prettiest suburban homes in that neighborhood.
The house is a bungalow of nine rooms, well built and modern. There are pretty out buildings and garage. Twenty acres of ground go with the place, of which fifteen are in fruit.
The property was purchased of George W. Finnup of Garden City, Kan. Mr. and Mrs. Garrett are now occupying the place, and Mrs. White will remove there as soon as she has disposed of her ranch on Little River.
