The Salida Daily Mail, June 7, 1945:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars organized and are sponsoring a baseball team for boys between the ages of 14 and 16, who expressed desire for a team.
Mayor Doveton and the members of the city council furnished the material for the team and gave the use of the ball park. Several games have been played, umpired by various members of the V.F.W. post.
Any boy who is willing to abide by the rules and regulations of the game may join the team by contacting the city or the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.