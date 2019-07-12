The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1969: Nobody seems to know where all the burros come from, but a rash of them have evolved for the annual Bur-Rodeo celebration staged in the rip-roaring mining camp of Leadville this weekend.
The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1969: Nobody seems to know where all the burros come from, but a rash of them have evolved for the annual Bur-Rodeo celebration staged in the rip-roaring mining camp of Leadville this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.