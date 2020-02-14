The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1995:
Active parenting classes for parents of children ages 2-15 will begin Feb. 20. Classes will be held every Monday night for six weeks at the Buena Vista School Administration Building 6-8 p.m. There is no charge for the course except for the book, which is $12. Free babysitting is provided at the site of the classes.
Participants will learn skills which assist them in effective discipline.
Active parenting workshops provide step-by-step technique for achieving growth in the family relationship, for all family members, regardless of the discord already there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.