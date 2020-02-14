The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1970:
The FHA (Future Homemakers of America) of Salida High are now selling cookies and flowers in the Student Center of SHS in preparation for St. Valentine’s Day, according to Connie Martinez, president of the organization.
A number of FHA embers made the baked goods and handicrafts after school this week. The articles will be on sale in the Student Center until Friday.
