The Salida Mail, March 5, 1920:
W. T. Bozeman was given ninety days by the D. & R. G. railroad company yesterday.
He declines to serve the time with Sheriff Hutchinson or Warden Capp but promises himself to go to Florida, Cuba and other Salida suburbs before the time has expired.
This is the first vacation Mr. Bozeman has had in seven and one half years and he is not sure that he can find his way about if he gets out of Salida.
Cuba offers great possibilities for some men but Bozeman enlisted in the grape juice division in his childhood days.
He says he will try out his new car and if he gets tired of it in a few weeks he may use his railroad transportation.
Robert V. Pierce will be acting agent and T. S. Pierce acting cashier during Mr. Bozeman’s absence.
