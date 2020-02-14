The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 14, 1945:
Chaffee County’s 1945 Red Cross drive will start on Feb. 26 instead of waiting till March 1, according to Roye Erickson, chairman in charge of the drive. Two Red Cross field men will be here for meetings on that day and will open the affair officially.
The local quota has been set at $6,700 for the year with chairmen assigned to various parts of the county. Dr. G.W. Larimer, who is in charge of special gifts has already started his canvas while the public schools will start their portion of the drive by having an evening of four basketball games in the school gym Saturday night with all the income other than federal tax going to the drive.
Erickson is hoping that Chaffee County can be one of the first in the state to report 100 percent of the quota this time.
