The Salida Daily Mail, April 30, 1945:
Laurence DeNoyer of the Army Air Transport and Donald DeNoyer of the Merchant Marine met unexpectedly in Honolulu last week.
The brothers spent three days together. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Julius DeNoyer
