The Salida Mail,Feb. 13, 1920:
Astounding statistics concerning the food value of milk have been compiled by Doctor Rosenow of Harvard University. The actual food value of one quart of milk he has discovered to be equal to three quarters of a pound of beef, two pounds of chicken, eight eggs. A glass of milk is equal in value to two large eggs or a large serving of lean meat or two moderate size potatoes or five tablespoons of cooked rice or two slices of bread. A meal consisting of a glass of milk and two slices of bread gives you the food value you would obtain from four eggs.
