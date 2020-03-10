The Salida Daily Mail, March 10, 1945:
Mrs. Dorothy Camp Roadruck, wife of Captain R. D. Roadruck, Medical Corps, Veterans Facility, Bavaria, N.Y., and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. H. Camp, Salida, Colo., was sworn into the Army Nurse Corps, March 6, 1945, by Major Winston V. Morrow, Army Recruiting Officer, at the Old Customs House Building, Buffalo, N.Y.
Lt. Roadruck was graduated at the Salida High School in 1930 and from the Nurse Training Course, St. Luke Hospital, Denver in 1933.
Since the war, Lt. Roadruck has traveled with her husband to the various army hospitals all over the country to which he was assigned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.