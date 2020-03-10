The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1970:
The Pentagon disclosed today for the first time that U.S. military men stationed in Laos have been receiving combat pay of $65 a month since Jan. 1, 1966.
Also without previous public announcement, the Silver Star for Gallantry was awarded posthumously to Capt. Joseph K. Bush Jr. of Temple, Texas, for action in Laos in which he was killed Feb. 10.
