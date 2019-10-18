The Salida Mail, Oct. 21, 1919: John H. Owen, county treasurer, whose name had been submitted to the census taker as an incurable bachelor who should be required to pay a bachelor tax, upset all the predictions in Chaffee county last Friday when he sent a telegram from Marysville, Mo., to his deputy, Howard K. Frey of the county treasurer’s office, requesting him to roll out a keg of grape juice and pass the stogies.
His bride is Mrs. Mabel Hannah, daughter of J.B. Joy, a Buena Vista merchant.
She was living in Marysvillle and Mr. Owen went back to get her and bring her home to the delightful climate of Chaffee county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.