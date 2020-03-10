The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1995:
Salida Elks are holding the first in a series of theme dances for members and guests beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday with a “Big Band” sound.
Anyone who has tapes or CDs with big band music is invited to bring them.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served and the bar will be open.
