The Mountain Mail, April 30,1970:
The Downtown Sinclair service station has been reopened for business under the management of Frank Gentile and Tony Carroch. The business has been closed for several months. Former owner-operator Frank Braswell is now devoting full time to shop teaching duties at Salida High School.
Gentile and Carroch will be announcing their grand opening observance at a later date but invite all their friends to stop by for service now.
Carroch, 46, is a native of Salida and graduated from Salida High School in 1941. He will be handling the bulk distribution portion of the business during the evening hours while still maintaining his duties with the Chaffee County road crew.
Gentile, 35, is also a Salida native and was in the 1952 SHS graduating class. He will be handling the retail outlet services on the driveway at Third and F streets.
