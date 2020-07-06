140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1880: Any man over forty years old will remember the famous English bill which in 1857-58 gave the Democratic candidate for the Vice presidency the sobriquet of “English Bill.” This is the one public act which made William H. English conspicuous during his term in Congress, and serves to show the political character of the man. At this time the chief ambition of the northern Democratic leaders was to see who could best serve their southern masters, and the main desire of the south was to fasten slavery upon Kansas and Nebraska, and thus pave the way to the control of the entire western domain of the United States and make the slave power forever dominate in the councils of the nation.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 4, 1920: The big game is on. Salida is ready for the greatest time of its life. The crowd will be the biggest ever entertained here. The program is by far the best ever offered. The prices is the same as usual, only fifty cents for adults and twenty-five cents for children to enter the grounds.
The men who directed this celebration and brought it along to the success it is to be, have worked day and night for weeks, planning and discussing the best means of putting on the big show and satisfactorily entertaining the crowd. Not one member of the board profits directly or indirectly. But they are live wires, interested in making Salida a town the state will talk about
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 5, 1945: Secretary of Agriculture Anderson is going to fight the meat shortage, not the OPA, with the extra power granted him by Congress, he revealed today.
Anderson told reporters that on Monday, his first official day on the job, he conferred with Price Administrator Chester Bowles about the possible effects of amendments to the OPA extension bill, signed by President Truman over the weekend.
The bill gave Anderson greater power then held by any of his predecessors. Among them was authority to allow small slaughterers to ship meat across state lines and lift present slaughter limits.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 6, 1970: Ski Town Lodge will be approximately ten times larger in area sometime in the future according to information from Elmo Bevington.
Bevington purchased an uncompleted chalet near the Monarch Quarry from the Hast Lumber Company in Denver for the project which has been some time in the making. When completed, the lodge will have approximately 100 rooms, which will be used as sleeping quarters for skiers and tourists.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 5, 1995: What better way is there to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a line in the water anticipating that frenzied, lake-trout strike?
For 86 kids, ranging in age from 2- to 12-years-old, from all over the country, there was no better way.
