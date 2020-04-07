The Salida Mail, April 6, 1920:
The Presbyterian Guild held their regular business meeting Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. L. Harold Forde after which a social hour was enjoyed.
Election of officers was held is as follows: Mrs. M. H. Bloun,President; Mrs. A. C. Twitchell, second vice-presient; Mrs. O. T. Parker, treasurer; and Mrs. W. J. Allen, secretary. The Guild plans to raise $1,000 to go toward the community center.
