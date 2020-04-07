The Salida Daily Mail, April 6, 1945:
The 35th General Assembly today stopped the clock at 11:50 because of unfinished business, which is expected to require more than an hour’s time beyond the scheduled 12 noon adjournment.
The conference committee reports were the principal cause of the delayed adjournment.
Six more bills passed by the legislature were signed into law by Gov. Vivian today making a total of 150 new laws enacted so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.