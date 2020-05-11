The Salida Mail, May 11, 1920:
Lettuce grown in Chaffee county has found such favor with the New York market that eastern buyers have prevailed on the owners of the Burleson ranch near Buena Vista to plant a patch of twenty acres this year.
The entire crop will be shipped to the New York market for the top market. Another ranch near Riverside also will plant several acres of lettuce this year.
It has been discovered that the lettuce grown in this county excels in appearance and in quality. It will be shipped by special freight. Lettuce is one of the best crops grown in the west.
If not injured by hail storms the plants require less care than many other garden vegetables and the price command is enough to make lettuce ground among the most valuable.
