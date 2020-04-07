The Mountain Mail, April 7, 1970:
Final design approval for improvement of a stretch of Highway 285 from Poncha Springs up Poncha Pass to Mears Junction has been granted. Charles E. Shumate, Chief Engineer, Division of Highways, Colorado, announced approval of he design by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The request was made March 6, following a Combined Location and Design Public Hearing held in Salida City Hall February 118. Project number is RF of Highway 285. Total length of the project will be about five miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.