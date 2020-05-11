The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1970:
“Your Hospital Cares” are the words carried to this community by fifty Candy Stripers of Salida Hospital as they greet everyone during this week as the nation observes National Hospital Week, May 10-16.
During this year there have been ten girls from Buena Vista serving in Salida Hospital and in the Buena Vista Clinic. “We welcome them and know they have been an asset to our group,” said Mrs. Jack Cady, director
