The Mountain Mail, April 7, 1995:
When Ronny Bergmann took over the reigns at the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office he understood the risks involved.
He knew he was becoming a prime target for being hurt in the line of duty and he accepted that fact. He probably never imagined, however, that his purple heart wound would come not from a gun-toting bad guy, but from a flop eared jack-ass.
While representing the law enforcement team in Tuesday night’s donkey basketball game, Bergmann was thrown from his steed and landed on his right shoulder.
He was transported to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center after the accident. What appeared to be a minor shoulder dislocation, ended up being a tendon severing injury, which required surgery.
