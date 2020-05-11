The Salida Daily Mail, May 11, 1945:
Farm Security Administration loans are available to eligible farmers and ranchers for rehabilitation and war food production purposes, according to J. Russell Purse, of Salida, County FSA Supervisor for Chaffee County.
“Limited funds are available for loans,” said the supervisor. “FSA loans are made for feed, seed, fertilizer, livestock, equipment, machinery and family living and have helped thousands of farmers in this state to improve their operations. Loans are made only to farmers who cannot obtain satisfactory credit from existing sources.
Pointing to the excellent production record of small farmers, Mr. Purse said that the need for vital food and fiber continues to be of the utmost and therefore operators who can increase production through FSA loans should act now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.